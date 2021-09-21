PM welcomes Biden's climate pledge as 'very good news'

Boris Johnson has welcomed Joe Biden's 11.4-billion-dollar pledge as "very good news" for his bid to encourage wealthy countries to fund climate action.

Arriving at Washington DC's Union Station, the prime minister said leaders were still "a long way" from the $100 billion target but added: "There's no question that this American action today has been a big lift and will really help us to get there." Report by Buseld.

