U.S. lifts travel restrictions on UK, European Union

International travel took a major hit during the pandemic but new guidelines may give the industry a jump-start.
Fully vaccinated people from the UK and the European Union among other countries will finally be allowed to enter the U.S. once again.
International travel took a major hit during the pandemic but new guidelines may give the industry a jump-start.
Fully vaccinated people from the UK and the European Union among other countries will finally be allowed to enter the U.S. once again.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens..
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his..