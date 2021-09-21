The theme song from a fictional TV show has inspired a TikTok dance trend

TikTok is being taken over by yet another infectious earworm.Here's why your For You page is full of "pink pink pink, girls girls girls".This time around the viral sound du jour comes courtesy of Liv and Maddie, an old sitcom that starred Dove Cameron.The TikTok snippet is actually a theme song from the show but it's not the show's actual theme song.The viral TikTok sound is from the show within the show called Linda and Heather.When the song says "pink pink pink" the pair put their hands on their hips and shook from side to side.The trend is so popular that @omalley_kat caught her neighbors doing it across the street