Breakthrough Research Estimates When a Person Starts Showing Sign of Dementia

Breakthrough Research Estimates , When a Person Starts Showing , Sign of Dementia.

Researchers at Washington University in St.

Louis, Missouri, .

Say they can closely predict when a person who is likely to develop Alzheimer's will start showing symptoms of dementia.

The algorithm they used is available online in the journal 'Neurology.'.

It utilizes data from an amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scan to detect brain levels of the amyloid beta protein, which is prevalent in those who develop Alzheimer's dementia.

The protein silently builds up in the brain for up to twenty years before initial signs of confusion and forgetfulness appear.

Senior author Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD, and colleagues analyzed amyloid PET scans from 236 people who were an average age of 67 years old at the beginning of the study.

Each participant had at least two brain scans an average of 4.5 years apart.

Over 1,300 clinical assessments were also reviewed for 180 of the participants.

The researchers' algorithm, which uses a person's age and data from an amyloid PET scan, can provide an estimate of how much time is left before cognitive impairment takes effect.

Schindler's breakthrough came when she realized that amyloid accumulation has a tipping point.

You may hit the tipping point when you’re 50; it may happen when you’re 80; it may never happen, Suzanne Schindler, senior author, via news release.

But once you pass the tipping point, you’re going to accumulate high levels of amyloid that are likely to cause dementia.

, Suzanne Schindler, senior author, via news release.

If we know how much amyloid someone has right now, we can calculate how long ago they hit the tipping point and estimate how much longer it will be until they are likely to develop symptoms, Suzanne Schindler, senior author, via news release