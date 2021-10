Kern Living: Creative Ingredients for a Powerful Dinner

KERN LIVING- THANKS FOR BEINGWITH US HERE TODAY- M I'JESSICA WILLS.IT'S NATIONAL FAMILY MEALSMONTH- AND THE TIME AROUND THEDINNER TABLE IS PRECIOUSSO!REGISTERED DIETIONTIMERIDIAN ZERNER JOINED US WITHSOME IDEAS FOR POWERFUL FOODPAIRINGS, THAT ARE EASY TO GETON THE TABLE WHEN YOU'REMANAGING YOUR BUSY FAMILY ANDTHEY PACK A HEALTHY PUNCH.SEPTEMBER IS NATIONAL FAMILYMEALS MOH NTAND JOINING US WITH CREATIVEINGREDIENTSFOR A POWERFUL DINNEISRREGISTEREDDIETITIAN MERIDIAN ZERNER IT'SGREAT TOHAVE YOU WITH US TODAYWHAT BETTER TIME LIKE THEPRESENT TOET GEVERYBODY AROUND THE TABLE TOSIT WNDOTO CONNECT TO COMMICUNATE TO GETIN SOMEBETTER NUTRITION AND SOME GOODHATSBIYES AND I LOVE THAT YOU'RE GOINGTOTEACH US TODAY ABOUT SOMEUNCOMMON FOODSSO TELL ME ABOUT THIS POWERFULPAIRGYES I'M PARTNERING WITH POWERFULPAIRINGS TO REALLY SHOWCASE HOWFOODSLIKE SORGHUMPORK AND PULSES CAN REALLY HELPKEEPFAMILIES STRONG WITH FAMILYMEALS AHYEAND PULSES AND SORGHUM ARE MAYBEODFOTERMS THAT PEOPLE AREN'T THATFAMIARLIWITH CAN YOU EXPLAIN A LITTLEBIT MOREABOUT WHAT THOSE AREYES SO ALL DIETITIANS ARE GOINGTO BEHUGE FANS OF A WHOLE GRAIN AND ITHK INPEOPLE UM MAYBE THEY HAVEN'TTRIEDSORGHUM BUT THIS IS AN ANCIENTGRAIN IT'S PHENOMENALLY HIGH INFIBER THERE'SSOME PROTEIN COOKS UP A LITTLEBIT LIKEA RICE OR A QUINOAANDPROVESID PHENOMENAL NUTRITION UMGREATFLAVOR IT'S KIND OF GOT A LITTLEBIT OFA TTNUY AROMA WHEN YOU COOK ITAND THENYOU SAID PULSES SO I KNOW YOUACTUALLYKNOW ALL OF THELE EMENTSUNDERNEATH THEPULSE TERM OR THE UMBRELLA TM ERWHICH ISGREEN ASPEPINTO BEANS BLACK BEANS REDLENTS ILYOU YOU THINK ABOUT THESE BEANSANDLEGUMES AND THEY ALL FALLUNDERNEATH THEPULSE UMBRELLANOT ONLY ARE THEY SO NUTRITIOUSNUTRITION RICH BUT THEY ARE UMT NOCONSIDERED A VEGETABLE AND APROTEINBECAUSE THEY OFFER SO MUCH IREAL LLYOVETHAT THE PLATE IS JUST SOCOLORFUL ANDIT LOOKS LIKE YOU'RE GETTING ALLCOLORSOF THE RAINBOW SO TA ALK LITTLEBIT REMOABOUT THE RECIPE THAT YOU PUTTOGETHERI LIKE TO UH PRESENT THESEQUALY ITGRAINS A LEAN PROTEIN AND SOMESORT OFCOLORFUL VEGETABLE UM AT EVERYSINGLEMEALAND SITTING DOWN AT THAT MEAL BYTHE Y WAHUGE FOR BETTER GRADES FORBETTER MOODFOR BETTER COMMUNICATION SO THISIS THEWHY OF THE FAMILY MEAL BUT IWANT YOU TOU YOKNOW MAKE IT EASY FORYOURSELF ANDALSO CREATIVEAND SO WHEN WE THINK ABO WUTHATYOU SAIDEAT THRAE INBOWTHROWING IN THE PULSES WITH AQUK ICRINSINE YOUR COLANDER THE BLACKBEANSTHE RED BEANS UM A WONDERFULSIDEN AAMAZING SIDE ALL RIGHT I WANT TOTALK ALITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT NATIONALFALYMIMEALS MONTH AND WHY IS ITIMPORTANT THATFAMILIES ARE SITTING TOGETHER ATTHETABLE AND EATING MEALS TOGETR HESO WHEN WE THINK ABOUTRAISING A STRONGER LEANER FASTERSMARR TEKID WHEN WE THINK ABOUT HOW DOESATTHHAPPEN RIGHT INSIDE OUT AND ALSOOUTSE IDINSO THE CONVERSATIONS THAT WE'REGOINTOGBE ABLE TO HAVE AT AT THE MEALAT THEFAMILY TABLE THE OPPORTUNITY TOCONNECTABOUT HOW DID THE DAY GO TOREALLY CHECKIN ON MOOD TO MAKE SURE THATTHEY'REGETTING IN NUTRITIOUS FOODS THATLPHEBRAIN AND BODY THAT HAPPENS ATTHEFAMILY DINNER TABLE NOW ITDOESN'T HAVETO BE A BIG ELABORATE GOURMETEVENT YOUKNOW THE MEAL THAT I MADE FORYOU THATYOU SEE OVER MY SHOULDER TODAYPROBABLYTOOK ME LESS THAN AN HOUR AND ISTARTEDON THE WEEKEND AND JUST BOILEDUP A BIGPOT OF THE SORUMGHTHE PORK TENDERLOIN ROASTED VERYQUICY KLAND SO I WAS JUST READY TO GUMOAFTERSOME SHORT EFFORTS ON SUNDAY TOPULLTHIS ALL TOGETHER QUICKLY D ANTHAT WOULDBE MY HOPE FOR YOU AGAIN THAT ITWOULDBE EASY NUTRITUSIOVERSATILE AND THATOU Y MIGHT TRYSOME OFTHESE CREATIVE GRAINS OR PULSESTHATOU YVEHAN'T TRIED BEFORE YEAH THANKYOU SOMUCH FOR SHARING UH THESEPOWERFULPAIRINGS THEY LOOK LIKE ALIDECIOUS MEALAND IT'S GONNA BE FUN TO BESITTINGTOGETHER AS A FAMILY UH ENJOYINGTHISTOGETHER SO THANK YOU SO MUCHFOR BEING WITH US HERE TODAYYES POWERFUL PAIRINGS GOOD FOODHAY PPSEPTEMBER FAMILY MEALS MONTHA NEW, EXCITING RACE ISHAPPENING SOON IN BAKERF