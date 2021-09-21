Amanda Kloots On Switching From ‘The Talk’ To The Ballroom For ‘DWTS’ Season 30

Amanda Kloots reveals how nothing could have prepared her for the intensity of “Dancing with the Stars,” despite her time as a Broadway performer.
Plus, her new co-host, Akbar Gbajabiamila, opens up about his permanent role on “The Talk”.
Amanda Kloots is going to be one of the top contenders on Dancing With the Stars this year based on her performance in the season..