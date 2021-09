'Survivor' S41 Contestant Erika Casupanan On Diversity & Inclusion

Speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Canadian "Survivor" contestant Erika Casupanan opens up about the show's efforts to improve diversity and inclusion and why it means so much to represent Canadian and Filipino women on season 41.

Tune in to the season 41 premiere of "Survivor" on Wednesday, September 22 t 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.