Biden: I would not like to see a closed Irish border

US President Joe Biden stresses the "enormous" bipartisan effort that went into the Irish peace deal and states he would not like to see the Northern Irish Protocol lead to a closed border in Ireland.

Boris Johnson says he believes UK/US relations are "going well" and their defence deal is evidence of that.

Report by Edwardst.

