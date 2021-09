Vaccine mandate impacting rural hospitals

CRISIS IN RURAL COLORADOCOMMUNITIES BECAUSE OF VACCINEMANDATES.COUNTY LEADERS IN OTERO COUNTYALONG WITH MULITPLE HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS HAVE CONTACTEDHE TGOVERNOR SAYING MANDATES ARECAUSING SKILLED WORKERTOSQUITS....AND MORE E ARTHREATENING TO LEAVE.BILL FOLSOM IS LOOKING INTO THEISSUE.HE IS LIVE THIS EVENING INA LJUNTA.BILL?WITH THE MANDATE, IT'S GETVACCINATED, OR YOU'LL BEREPLACED THIS HOSPITAL'S HADPEOPLE CHOOSE TO LEAVENLY OREPLACING THEM ISN'T EASY.SMALL COMMUNTIES DON'T HAVE ALARGE POOL OF QUALIFIRED WORKERSTO FILL THOSE POSITIONS.57:46 57:53 "LIVED HERE ALL MYLIFE.I LOVE LA JUNTA IT'S A SMALLERCOMMUNITY AND PRETTY MUCH YOUKNOW EVERYBODY." KNOWINGEVERYBODY DOESN'T MEAN EVERYONETHINKS THE SAME IN SMALL TOWNS.THERE ARE STRONG OPIONS ONHE TCURRENT COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATEDEBATE.59:44 " I THINK IT'S TOTALLYWRONG THAT THEY ARE FORCING USTO DO SOMETHING."31S:26 " THE MORE THAT WE CANGET VACCINATED I THINK IT'SGOING TO BE BETTER OFF."ONLY THE DEBATE HERE IN THEARKANSAS VALLEY THREATENS TOIMPACT ANOTHER ISSUE.KEEPING HOSPITALS AND HEALTHRESOURCESTS AFFED IS ACHALLENGE.IT'S THE REASON COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS, AND LEADERS OFMORE THAN A HAVE DOZEN HEALTHPROVIDERS HAVE SENT OFFICALLETTERS TO THE GOVERNOR SAYINGHIS CURRENT VAINE CCMANDATES AREBAD FOR RURAL COMMUNITES.OTERO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SAYTHE MANDATES WILL PUSH THE AA REINTO CATASTROPHIC SHORTAGES OFHEALTH CARE WORKERS.THE HEAD OF THE HOSPITAL SAYSHE'S LOST THRENUE RSES AND TWOSUPPORT STAFF BECAUSE THEOFVACCINE MANDATES..26 MORE NURSESCOULD QU.

LOCALS KNOW THAT'S BAD FOR THEIR HEALTHCARE OPTIONS. "IT COULD END UP SHUTTING DOWN A LOCAL HOSPITAL." "IT'S CONCERNING THAT THEY AREN'T WILLING TO DO THE JOB BECAUSE OF THIS AND IT'S CONCERNING PEOPLE AREN'T GOING TO GET THE HEALTH CARE, BUT AGAIN AT THE SAME TIME ONCE AGAIN, THEIR FREEDOM." LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND HEALTH LEADERS DON'T DISPUTE THAT VACCINES ARE EFFECTIVE. BUT, BECAUSE OF STRONG OPINIONS ON INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS. THEY SEE A BIGGER THREAT FROM A SHORTAGES OF HEALTHCARE WORKERS. SO THEY'RE ASKING THE GOVERNOR FOR LOCAL CONTROL..WHERE THEY CAN CUSTOMIZE PREVENTION AND SAFETY MEASURES. AND PERHAPS KEEP NEEDED WORKERS. WHERE LOCALS MOSTLY AGREE IS CITY RULES..ARE NOT ALWAYS GOOD FOR SMALL TOWNS. "THEY GET TO VOTE ON WHAT WE DO WHICH WE'RE TOTALLY DIFFERENT THAN THEY ARE UP IN THE CITY." "THEY NEED TO TAKE TO IN CONSIDERATION WHEN THEY'RE DEALING WITH THE RURAL AREAS AND HOW IT'S GOING TO EFFECT US, ABSOLUTELY." THE ISSUE IS MORE THAN HOSPITAL, ALSO CLINICS...AND SERVICE PROVIDERS LIKE HOSPICE.