VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE Movie - Roommates ft. George Kittle (ESPN)

George Kittle (ESPN) - Eddie knows just how tough roommates can be and now, San Francisco’s All Pro Tight End George Kittle does too.

#Venom: Let There Be Carnage is exclusively in movie theaters October 1, 2021.- Plot Synopsis: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters.

Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Directed by: Andy Serkis Screenplay by: Kelly Marcel Story by: Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel Based on the Marvel Comics Cast: Tom Hardy Michelle Williams Naomie Harris Reid Scott Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson