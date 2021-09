Explorers Movie (1985) - Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix, Jason Presson

Explorers Movie (1985) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A boy obsessed with '50s sci-fi movies about aliens has a recurring dream about a blueprint of some kind, which he draws for his inventor friend.

With the help of a third kid, they follow it and build themselves a spaceship.

Now what?

Director: Joe Dante Writer: Eric Luke Stars: Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix, Jason Presson