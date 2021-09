Vengeance Is Mine Movie

Vengeance Is Mine Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Harry is a broken man, struggling to come to terms with the murder of his wife and daughter 5 years previously.

When he discovers the whereabouts of the killers he awakens from his grief and, filled with vengeance, seeks to destroy those who destroyed his life.

Directed by Hadi Hajaig Starring Con O'Neill, Sarah Jane Potts, Anton Saunders Release Date: 10/8/21