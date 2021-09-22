My Father's Stories Movie

My Father's Stories Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lyon, 1960s.

Emile is twelve years old.

His father is a hero.

He says he is a judo champ, a parachutist, a soccer player and even a personal advisor to General de Gaulle.

Now he wants to save French Algeria!

Fascinated and proud, Emile willingly follows his father in missions of utmost danger: tailing, spying, delivering top-secret letters.

Emile carries out his orders in all seriousness.

He even recruits Luca, a new classmate, into his secret combat.

But what if the father’s exploits were all phony, and far too dangerous for children?

