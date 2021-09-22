Echoes of Violence Movie

Echoes of Violence Movie Trailer HD - An immigrant travels from Sedona to Los Angeles looking for revenge upon the immigration lawyer who ruined her life.

- Plot synopsis: "Echoes of Violence" tells the story of Marakya, found bloody in the Sedona deserts by real-estate agent Alex, and their journey to Los Angeles to find those who have recently wronged her.

Alex agrees to help Marakya leave Sedona quickly as they are pursued by the man hired to kill her, Kellin.

Kellin, an ex-marine turned driver for a dangerous sex trafficker masked as an immigration lawyer, Anthony, needs money to save his ailing father.

To get the money needed for his father Kellin agrees to take a young girl who has been causing Anthony trouble to the desert and kill her.

Marakya escapes, and travels back to Los Angeles to kill Anthony so she can be free, once and for all.

DIRECTED BY Nicholas Woods STARRING Michaella Russell, Sam Anderson, Frank Oz, Heston Horwin, Chase Cargill