On My Block Season 4

On My Block Season 4 Trailer HD - One last time around the block.

The final season of On My Block streams October 4.

- On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city.

Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways.

When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.