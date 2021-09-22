The Resident S05E02 No Good Deed

The Resident 5x02 "No Good Deed" Season 5 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause.

Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years.

Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain in the all-new “No Good Deed” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, September 28th on FOX.