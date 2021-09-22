DC's Stargirl S02E08 Summer School

DC's Stargirl 2x08 "Summer School: Chapter Eight" Season 2 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - SECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods.

Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan.

Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (208).

Original airdate 9/28/2021.

