UL Volleyball beats Lamar in straight sets

VOLLEYBALL... DURING THATSPAN... THE CAJUNS PLAYED IN TWOTOURNAMENTS... WITH ALL 7 GAMESCOMING ON THE ROAD.

AND U-L ISEXCITED TO RETURN TO E-K LONG .KRISTI GRAY... MAKING HER HOMEDEBUT AS HEAD COACH OF THECAJUNS... AS THEYHOSTED LAMAR.

##IN THE 1ST.

U-LUP ONE WITH SET POINT.

SIENADECAMBRA FINDS KARA BARNES FORTHE SPIKE DOWN ST MARY BLVD.LOUISIANA TAKESSET NUMBER 1.

##IN SET 2... THECARDINALS KEPT IT CLOSE.

BUTEVERYTIME THEY WOULD TIE ITUP... FRESHMAN COCOGILLETT HAD AN ANSWER.

THIS KILLPUT THE CAJUNS UP 1... GILLETTHAD 14 KILLSIN THE GAME... MAKING IT 75 ONTHE SEASON ##SET POINT... THEDYNAMIC DUO STRIKESAGAIN.DECAMBRA TO BARNES FOR THECLINCHER.CAJUNS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS...FOR KRISTI GRAY'S FIRST WIN ATE-K LONG.OH IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME.

1.I LOVE WINNING.

2.

TO DO IT IN 3IN YOURHOME MATCH, I CAN'T ASK FORANYTHING MORE FROM THIS TEAM.I'M REALLY PROUD OFTHISEA TM BECAUSE THE FIRST TWOSETS THEY WERE CHALLENGED,ND ATHEY CAME OUT WITH THE WIN IN 1AND 2.