Norfolk State's Carter set for record-breaking season

I COULDBE DOING ANYTHING RIGHT NOW.IFI WASN'T PLAYING ANYSPORTS, WHO KNOWS WHERE IWOULD BE?" WHERE HE MIGHT BEIS A MYSTERY... WHERE JUWANCARTER ACTUALLY IS HAS TURNEDOUT TO BE PRETTY SPECIAL...THE NORFOLK STATE SENIORQUARTERBACK IS JUST 13 HUNDREDPASSIG NYARDS AWAY FROMSETTING A NEW PRORAGM RECORDIN THE CATEGORY.

JUWAN CARTER:"I'M NOT REALLY CHASING IT.IT'S GOING TO BE LOVELY TOBREAK THE RECORD, BUT LIKE ISAID BEFORE I JUST WANT TOWIN." DAWSON ODUMS: "8- BALLCORNER POCKET IS WHAT I REFERTO HIM AS.

HE DOES ANOUTSTANDING JOB." CARTER MAYNOT BE CHASING IT, BUT HE'SALREADY STARTED RE- WRITINGTHE SPARTAN RECORD BOOKS...THE SENIOR TYING THEHIGH-WATER MARK FOR TOUCHDOWNPASS ESIN A GAME WITH FIVETHIS PAST SATURDAY, AND ISCLOSING IN ON THE TOP SPOT INCAREER COMPLETIONS ANDATTEMPTS AS WELL.

"IT WOULDMEAN A LOT BECAUSE I'VE BEENHERE FOR A LONG TIME, SO WHYNOT GO OUT WITH A BANG ANDJUST LEAVE AN IMPRINT INSCHOOL HISTO?R" "JUST TO SEETHE GROWTH.

YOU HEAR STORIESABOUT HIM WHEN YOU GET HERE,BUT I ACTUALYL GET TO SEE THEGROWTH TAKING PLACE." WHILEWINNING DRIVES HIM, THESENIOR'S BIGGEST MOTIVATIONCOMES FROM OFF THE FIEL--D HIS"JUST A PATHWAY OUT.

