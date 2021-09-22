The all-new Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Interior Design

The first performance hybrid from Mercedes-AMG is entering series production and draws on technologies from Formula 1.

The concept includes a distinctive drive layout with electric motor and battery on the rear axle as well as a high-performance battery developed in-house.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines superior performance and impressive driving dynamics with maximum efficiency thanks to its special powertrain.

The E PERFORMANCE model thus transfers the DNA of AMG Driving Performance into the electrified future.

The combination of 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and electric motor generates a system output of 620 kW (843 hp) and a maximum system torque of more than 1,400 Nm.

The electric drive's immediate response at the rear axle, rapid torque build-up and improved weight distribution make for a new, highly dynamic driving experience.

As in Formula 1, the battery is specifically designed for fast power delivery and draw.

The electric range of 12 kilometres allows a practical operating radius, for example in the city or in residential areas.

Mercedes-AMG is breaking new ground in communication on electrification together with brand ambassador will.i.am: The world-famous musician and multiple Grammy Award winner is the protagonist of the marketing campaign "Everything but quiet".