My career, my life - Leon Haslam

By most people's standards, it might be a very short time, but when your father is Ron Haslam, 'the Rocket', expressing a true interest in motorcycles more seriously at the age of eight may be a little later than expected ... Looking back on his early days in racing, Haslam explains: “I think I was six weeks old when I attended my first Grand Prix.

Obviously I don't remember that one ... " But how do you generally recall his longtime fascination with motorcycles?

Leon's memories are overlapped by the simple fact that a lot has happened to him during those years.

Enough to fill the career of any normal motorcyclist in triplicate.

His first bike was a Honda QR50, with which he rode with all the joy and pride that a child of only four years old could muster.

Even now, at 38 years old, he is still a long way from ending his passion for motorcycles and racing.