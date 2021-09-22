Porsche Mission R - highlights of the technology

Since the start of the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany 31 years ago, the sports car manufacturer has produced and delivered more than 4,400 units of the Cup vehicles from Weissach.

30 brand cups are held around the world based on these high-performance and reliable racing cars.

The latest version of the 911 GT3 Cup was only launched on the market for this year's motorsport season in 2021.

It is based on the model generation 992.

The Porsche Mission R gives an outlook on what the future of brand cups with purely electrically powered vehicles could look like.

The four-wheel drive with almost 1,100 hp in qualifying mode accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in less than 2.5 seconds.

Top speed: over 300 km / h.

On the racetrack, the electric car achieves the same lap time performance as the current Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Thanks to newly designed electric motors and battery cells - all equipped with innovative direct oil cooling - the concept study Porsche Mission R provides a constant output of 500 kW (680 PS) in racing mode.

The so-called “derating”, i.e.

The decrease in battery performance due to thermal conditions, is no longer necessary.