Government admits emergency CO2 deal 'will cost millions'

Environment Secretary George Eustice has admitted that an emergency three-week deal to help finance the supply of CO2 for Britain's food sector "will cost millions of pounds".

The cabinet minster insisted the move was the "right thing to do", adding: "government doesn't intervene in markets lightly." Report by Buseld.

