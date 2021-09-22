Support groups, training helping those who are experiencing COVID-19 long-haul symptoms

Most people who get COVID-19 recover in about three weeks, but many people still deal with long-term side effects.
In some cases, people who contracted the virus have symptoms for months.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover in about three weeks, but many people still deal with long-term side effects.
In some cases, people who contracted the virus have symptoms for months.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5-11-year-olds. The company said trials showed the vaccine was safe,..
The governor of the U.S. state with the highest COVID deaths per capita rate said he sees President Joe Biden’s mask mandate..