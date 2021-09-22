PMQs: Rayner mocks ‘zero progress’ on US trade deal

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has taken the government to task over the lack of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, despite Boris Johnson’s meeting with Joe Biden.

Facing Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in the House of Commons, she said: “Can I begin by offering my commiserations to the Prime Minister after he flew away to the US and made absolutely zero progress on the trade deal that he promised us.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn