Who are Extinction Rebellion and what do they want?

Extinction Rebellion have become one of the most well-known environmental groups in the UK in recent years.Their stated aim is to cause “major disruptions” to encourage governments across the world to do more to deal with climate change.Often, this has taken the form of civil unrest in the UK’s major cities.Some of their most high-profile stunts include smashing glass windows at Barclays HQ in Canary Wharf in April, and at JP.

Morgan in Embankment in September this year.

They claim these particular banks have a “suicidal business model” which is “responsible for funding and accelerating the climate and ecological emergency.”In 2019, they also sprayed red paint over the Treasury in London.This summer, they announced another period of unrest and have so far launched significant protests in Oxford Circus and Covent Garden, building a 4m high pink table that was later dismantled after police issued a dispersal order.Watch the video above to find out who Extinction Rebellion are and what changes they want.