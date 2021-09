Govt preparing for long-term energy price hikes

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said the government is preparing for longer-term high energy prices, despite Boris Johnson insisting the issue was temporary.

Speaking at the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, he also did not rule out the option of introducing a windfall tax on firms which have benefited from the soaring gas prices.

Report by Buseld.

