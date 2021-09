PM urges French 'donnez-moi un break' over Aukus

Boris Johnson has appealed to France to "prenez un grip about all this and donnez-moi un break" after officials in Paris were angered by Britain's new military alliance with the US and Australia.

Speaking in Washington DC, the Prime Minister said: "It is not exclusive, it is not trying to shoulder anybody out … I find it very hard to see in this agreement anything not to like." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn