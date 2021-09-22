DIY chicken-wire ghosts are going to be your new go-to for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner.

What better way to get into the spirit than with some spooky, DIY decorations?

.Artist Brandon Hardy shared an easy tutorial to create haunting, ethereal ghosts made of chicken wire.You'll need chicken wire, protective gloves and eyewear, and wire cutters.First, create a tube of chicken wire large enough to be a human torso and cut slits on each side for the arms.make two smaller chicken wire tubes for the arms and attach them.Then, make a large tube of chicken wire for the base.Next, create a head shape by molding it over a styrofoam wig mannequin or something similar.after all the pieces are put together, shape them to resemble a victorian woman or bride and spray paint it to add character.Position it far away from people and not in front of a solid background so it looks blurry.Add creative lighting and a fog machine to maximize the effect