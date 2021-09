Algeria's Foreign Minister speaks out after cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco earlier this year citing “hostile activities” as the decades-old conflict between the neighboring countries continues.The North African state accused Morocco of supporting two “terrorist groups”, including the Movement for the self-determination of Kabylie [MAK] group, who Algeria says were responsible for starting some of the deadliest wildfires the country has witnessed.

Algeria’s Foreign Minster Ramtane Lamamra spoke to CNN’s Larry Madowo to discuss.