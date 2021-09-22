Toddler with perfect 'manners' gives mom the sweetest surprise

There's nothing like those moments when your little one shows you love.Now, parents know that when a toddler gives a gift, they've probably had a little help from a grownup.Those small acts of affection can lead to some of life's most tender moments.When TikToker Laura Fritz walked down her staircase last Mother's Day, she got the surprise of a lifetime."Mommy!

We got you some orange flowers!" her toddler daughter Lena called out.By the time Fritz walked downstairs, the little girl was so excited about making her mama happy that she was absolutely beaming.The Mother's Day surprise received 16.3 million views on TikTok