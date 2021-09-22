Dow Movers: UNH, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%.

Year to date, Chevron registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.5%.

UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.5%, and Boeing, trading up 2.5% on the day.