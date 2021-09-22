Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrook, off about 18.4% and shares of Signify Health down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Summit Therapeutics, trading lower by about 21.7% and Inotiv, trading lower by about 17.4%.

