Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Top 10 Celebrity Scandals of Each Year (2000-2009)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 15:06s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 Celebrity Scandals of Each Year (2000-2009)
Top 10 Celebrity Scandals of Each Year (2000-2009)
From 2000 to 2009, these celebrity scandals shocked the world.

From 2000 to 2009, these celebrity scandals shocked the world.

Our countdown includes Tom Cruise’s Scientology video, aris Hilton goes to jail, Eminem’s War of Words with the Cheneys, and more!

Related news coverage

Top 10 Celebrity Scandals of Each Year (1990-1999)

Top 10 Celebrity Scandals of Each Year (1990-1999)

WatchMojo

Ex-Algerian President Bouteflika, Ousted Amid Protests, Dies at 84

VOA News

Snapchat at 10: A history of scandal, innovation, and sexting

Mashable

Advertisement