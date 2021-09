'Desperate' climate activists stage Home Office demo

Climate activists have descended upon the Home Office after the government ordered an injunction to stop them blocking the M25 as part of their Insulate Britain protest.

One protester told reporters she was "absolutely desperate with the [climate] situation", while another called on ministers to "get on with tackling the real, big problems" Report by Buseld.

