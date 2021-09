PM: UK-Australia relationship 'goes way beyond' Tim Tams

Boris Johnson was presented with a packet of Tim Tams - an Australian sweet treat - as he met with the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington DC on Tuesday evening.

Mr Johnson joked that while the biscuits were "very important", the alliance "goes way beyond that", adding that the relationship is being "deepened and developed in all kinds of ways".

Report by Buseld.

