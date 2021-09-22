Warm and comfortable for the first day of Fall!-Noon

We're starting out cold today but warmer and dry air should dominate the forecast through the afternoon.
The air will be very dry today but the winds will be too light for fire concerns.
We're starting out cold today but warmer and dry air should dominate the forecast through the afternoon.
The air will be very dry today but the winds will be too light for fire concerns.
The first day of Fall has arrived, and it'll certainly feel like it through the morning!
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, September 17