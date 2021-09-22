OpenLine: Is President Biden overstepping his power with the vaccine mandate? (P5)

Ben Hall discusses President Biden’s newest vaccine mandate with Dr. John Vile, a political science professor at MTSU, on this episode of OpenLine.
Ben Hall discusses President Biden’s newest vaccine mandate with Dr. John Vile, a political science professor at MTSU, on this episode of OpenLine.
Ben Hall discusses President Biden’s newest vaccine mandate with Dr. John Vile, a political science professor at MTSU, on this..
On September 9, 2021, President Biden announced a plan to require all private employers with one hundred (100) or more employees to..