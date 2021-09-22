Britney vs Spears on Netflix with Britney Spears | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix #FreeBritney documentary movie Britney vs Spears featuring pop star Britney Spears.
Britney vs Spears Release Date: September 28, 2021 on Netflix
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix #FreeBritney documentary movie Britney vs Spears featuring pop star Britney Spears.
Britney vs Spears Release Date: September 28, 2021 on Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for Britney vs Spears, a new documentary looking into the conservatorship controlling the pop..