Elvira Comes Out In New Memoir

Elvira 'Mistress of the Dark' is sharing some happy personal news.
The star, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, reveals that she’s been in a same-sex partnership for nearly 20 years in her new memoir, 'Yours Cruelly, Elvira'.
"I'm happy and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day."
