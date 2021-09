FULL SHOW 09/22/2021: Climbing a wall of worry

Quill Intelligence’s Danielle DiMartino Booth explains why the China Evergrande crisis is not a Lehman Brothers moment.

And Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management’s Brent Schutte talks the likelihood of a correction and what to expect from the Federal Reserve.

Plus, Founder & CEO Peter Thomas Roth on how a viral TikTok video created buzz around his beauty products.