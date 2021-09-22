Doctor advises against having your usual morning cup of coffee

A doctor is uprooting thousands of peoples' routines after sharing why you shouldn't drink coffee first thing in the morning.Dr. Karan Raj listed three mistakes people make every single morning — and one, in particular, is drawing a lot of attention."Maximum cortisol levels are produced between 8 a.m.

And 9 a.m., which naturally wakes you up,” he wrote.“Drinking coffee between these times means you're not getting the most out of the caffeine stimulatory effect," he continued.Commenters on Dr. Raj's video seemed annoyed at the idea of changing a commonly loved lifestyle habit