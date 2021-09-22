TikTokers are divided over how Costco makes its pizzas

A chef has TikTok enamored with how Costco sauces its pizzas.Brendan Jay Sullivan is an author and pizza chef in New York City.Back in July, Sullivan went viral when he showed his followers how Costco puts sauce on its pizza.The footage showed a round slab of pizza dough on a device that looks like a record player.The dough spun as the "needle" dispensed sauce.

It created a spiral that moved from the outer edge to the center.The video racked up over 7.4 million views.

People had lots of thoughts about pizza sauce and Costco pizza."Costco pizza is honestly top tier," a user said."Can't ever have too much sauce," another wrote