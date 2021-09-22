Need to get tested for COVID-19? Colorado will now be sending free test kits right to your home
Going to a concert soon?

Forgot to buy a COVID-19 test on your last grocery run?

Need one for work purposes?

The state of Colorado will now be sending these rapid antigen tests for free – all you have to do is sign up.