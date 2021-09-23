Top 10 Things You Missed in Marvel's What If...? Episode 7

This epic episode was overflowing with Marvel references.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this week’s trip into the imaginative animated series.
This epic episode was overflowing with Marvel references.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this week’s trip into the imaginative animated series.
This epic episode was overflowing with Marvel references.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this week’s trip into the imaginative animated series.
Our countdown includes Drax’s Voice Actor Is the Lead of Another Marvel Show, The Mojave Desert Was More Important Than It Seemed, Thor’s Mythical Drinking, and more!
Episode 6 of this epic animated Marvel series was wild! For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book..
This terrifying episode was action-packed! For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU..