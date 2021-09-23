Week 3 Thursday Night Football Player Props

Sports Illustrated's Jen Piacenti looks at the best player props ahead of Thursday night's matchup between the Texans and Panthers.
Which players does she expect to find the endzone?
Sports Illustrated's Jen Piacenti looks at the best player props ahead of Thursday night's matchup between the Texans and Panthers.
Which players does she expect to find the endzone?
Sports Illustrated's Jen Piacenti looks at the best bets for the Thursday night NFC East matchup between Washington and New York.
The defending Super Bowl champions returned nearly all of their players, including star wideouts Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown...