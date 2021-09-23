The Many Saints of Newark Movie - Meet The Cast Old But New

The Many Saints of Newark Movie - Meet The Cast: Old But New (Featurette) | HBO Max Sopranos creator David Chase and Director Alan Taylor sit with the cast of The Many Saints of Newark to talk about the legacy of the family, including beloved icons and new faces.

Directed by Alan Taylor, “The Many Saints of Newark” stars Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga.

The Many Saints of Newark will be available on October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.