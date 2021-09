Night Teeth Movie

Night Teeth Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Benny's entire world is turned upside down after picking up two mysterious girls who expose him to a secret world he never knew existed.

He is suddenly hurled into their cryptic underworld on a mission to save his city from dripping in blood.

Directed by Adam Randall starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen, Megan Fox, Raul Castillo, Sydney Sweeney, Alexander Ludwig release date October 20, 2021 (on Netflix)