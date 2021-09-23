THE SPORE Movie (2021)

THE SPORE Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Fleeing from civilization as a horrific plague ravages mankind.

Meadow gets a lift from a stranger.

When she sees that the driver is gruesomely infected, Meadow escapes and takes refuge in a cabin that’s abandoned…or is it?

The apocalypse started days earlier when an evil spore, long dormant beneath an ancient ice field, was awakened by global warming.

Now, as ten strangers try to evade the madness, some must succumb to the hideously mutating fungus and claim the survivors as their bitter prey.