Hide and Seek Movie

Hide and Seek Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jonathan Rhys Meyers (best known for TVs Vikings and The Tudors) gives a chilling performance in this tense mystery thriller from the hit-making studio behind Parasite and Snowpiercer.

When a wealthy businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he’s forced into a twisted underworld of squatters and vagrants that threaten to tear apart his family…and leave him struggling to maintain a grip on his sanity.

Also starring Jacinda Barrett (TVs Bloodline) and Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix, Bad Boys For Life), Hide And Seek delivers one surprising plot twist after another in a timely and riveting movie that will leave you breathless.